Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,570 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 2.3% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 3.1% during the first quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 28.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 14.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 29,871 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Broadcom by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 173,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $2.64 on Friday, reaching $851.82. 2,418,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,963,290. The stock has a market cap of $351.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $923.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $870.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $733.30.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Broadcom from $890.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Broadcom from $910.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $809.32.

Get Our Latest Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.