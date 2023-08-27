FantasyGold Price Reaches $0.0012 (FGC)

FantasyGold (FGC) traded 99.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One FantasyGold coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. FantasyGold has a total market cap of $173,568.34 and $1.20 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded down 99.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About FantasyGold

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. The official website for FantasyGold is fantasygold.co. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin. The official message board for FantasyGold is medium.com/@fantasygoldproject.

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

According to CryptoCompare, “FantasyGold (FGC) is a cryptocurrency . FantasyGold has a current supply of 177,609,675 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FantasyGold is 0.00123721 USD and is down -99.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fantasygold.co.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

