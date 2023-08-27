Fellaz (FLZ) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.95 Billion

Fellaz (FLZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 27th. One Fellaz token can now be purchased for approximately $2.82 or 0.00010829 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Fellaz has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. Fellaz has a total market capitalization of $1.95 billion and $906,467.61 worth of Fellaz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fellaz Profile

Fellaz’s launch date was March 20th, 2022. Fellaz’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 692,255,913 tokens. Fellaz’s official website is fellaz.xyz. Fellaz’s official Twitter account is @fellazxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fellaz

According to CryptoCompare, “Fellaz, based in Singapore, is a multichain web3 entertainment ecosystem that specializes in the production and distribution of original metaverse-native IP and derivative content. As a comprehensive metaverse content production studio, an NFT solution for web3 entertainment, a decentralized fandom community catalyzer, and an alliance of leading experts and global partners, Fellaz is a one-stop solution and ecosystem designed to help businesses and creators transition to a longer-term web3 business model by effectively integrating the ideal features of the metaverse, decentralization, and NFT technology with original content, web3 diversification, and fandom in ways that actually work.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fellaz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fellaz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fellaz using one of the exchanges listed above.

