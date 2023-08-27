FFG Retirement Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

FFG Retirement Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of FFG Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTUM. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 900.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $72,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

MTUM stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693,344 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.34. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

