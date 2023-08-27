FFG Retirement Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

FFG Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 80.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,289 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 10.0% of FFG Retirement Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $11,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NYL Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 66,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 260.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 296,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,920,000 after purchasing an additional 41,287 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $490,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,600. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.86 and a 1-year high of $47.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.19.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

