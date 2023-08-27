Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO) Short Interest Update

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 720.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $24.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.46.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.3094 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

