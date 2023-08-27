Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) Short Interest Update

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 866.7% from the July 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III Stock Performance

Shares of FWAC opened at $6.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.45. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $20.12.

Get Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 86.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $408,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter valued at about $517,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 69,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire business in the real estate industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.