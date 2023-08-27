FIL Ltd Buys 911,905 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 107.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,758,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 911,905 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 0.38% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $104,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth $66,427,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 196.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,762,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,323 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 990.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,084,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,180,000 after acquiring an additional 984,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,316,000 after purchasing an additional 685,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,865,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,912,000 after purchasing an additional 643,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.37% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €68.00 ($73.91) in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.50 to $75.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:CCEP opened at $63.48 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $66.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.64.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.