FIL Ltd Has $82.31 Million Stock Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

FIL Ltd cut its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,241,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,085 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 0.90% of Equitable worth $82,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EQH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Equitable by 109.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,021,000 after purchasing an additional 118,874 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Equitable by 35.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the first quarter worth $216,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Equitable by 2.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equitable by 6.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equitable alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQH has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitable currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.14.

Equitable Price Performance

Shares of EQH opened at $27.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.69 and a 200-day moving average of $26.99. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $21.89 and a one year high of $33.24. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.41.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

About Equitable

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.