FIL Ltd Raises Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 445,581 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,124 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $123,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 605.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total value of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total value of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,187 shares of company stock worth $102,175,333 in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $460.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 111.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $502.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $441.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

