FIL Ltd Raises Stake in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,260,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 3.99% of Frontdoor worth $90,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTDR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Frontdoor by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 1,111.4% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000.

Several analysts have weighed in on FTDR shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Frontdoor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Frontdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Frontdoor from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Frontdoor from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Frontdoor from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Fiarman sold 1,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $64,033.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,972.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FTDR opened at $32.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $38.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.71.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.32. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 187.58% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Frontdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

