FIL Ltd Reduces Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

FIL Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,032,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,876 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 3.36% of Grand Canyon Education worth $117,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,374,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,650,000 after acquiring an additional 43,876 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,975,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,729,000 after acquiring an additional 23,522 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,147,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,747,000 after buying an additional 74,349 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,090,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,881,000 after buying an additional 41,102 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 871,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,291,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grand Canyon Education

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total transaction of $281,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,503.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total transaction of $59,043.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,632.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total transaction of $281,875.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,503.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOPE has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Up 0.2 %

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $114.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.60. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.37 and a 52-week high of $124.53.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $210.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.09 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 31.06%. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Featured Articles

