FIL Ltd Sells 120,904 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

FIL Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,095,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 120,904 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 0.41% of Aptiv worth $122,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 176.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 210.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $136.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aptiv in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $152.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

NYSE:APTV opened at $97.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.02. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $124.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.03 and a 200 day moving average of $104.61.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 4.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

