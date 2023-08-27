FIL Ltd Sells 145,760 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

FIL Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,153,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 145,760 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 1.56% of Alamos Gold worth $75,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 17.0% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 55,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 8,093 shares during the period. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth $2,650,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,499,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,317,000 after acquiring an additional 355,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 23.0% during the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 72,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGI stock opened at $12.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average of $11.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.07. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $14.12.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $261.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.17 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, CSFB cut their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.70.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

