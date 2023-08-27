FIL Ltd Sells 199,479 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

FIL Ltd decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 453,910 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 199,479 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $94,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 3.3% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 3.5% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 22.3% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 2.1% during the first quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $238.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $757.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $257.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.95. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $313.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on TSLA. Wedbush raised their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Tesla from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $685,537.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,521,657.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,109,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $685,537.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,521,657.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,979 shares of company stock valued at $17,460,657 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

