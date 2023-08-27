FIL Ltd Sells 206 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

FIL Ltd reduced its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Chemed were worth $97,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chemed by 824.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,486,000 after purchasing an additional 426,167 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at $145,407,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Chemed by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,914,000 after purchasing an additional 230,531 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at $98,742,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at $71,705,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chemed Stock Performance

Shares of CHE stock opened at $505.08 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $430.16 and a 52-week high of $574.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $529.75 and a 200-day moving average of $532.91.

Chemed Increases Dividend

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $553.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.54 million. Chemed had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Chemed from $610.00 to $576.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.34, for a total transaction of $718,652.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,997.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.43, for a total value of $2,065,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,684,331.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.34, for a total transaction of $718,652.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,997.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

