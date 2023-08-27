FIL Ltd Sells 72,095 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

FIL Ltd trimmed its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 768,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,095 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 0.24% of Snowflake worth $118,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the period. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin purchased 1,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $163.80 per share, with a total value of $299,917.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,016.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $97,264.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,313,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin acquired 1,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $163.80 per share, with a total value of $299,917.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,016.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 634,791 shares of company stock valued at $112,514,182. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Snowflake from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. William Blair assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Snowflake from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Snowflake from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SNOW

Snowflake Price Performance

Snowflake stock opened at $152.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.85 and its 200 day moving average is $159.51. The firm has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.35 and a beta of 0.75. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $119.27 and a one year high of $205.66.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The firm had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.