FIL Ltd Trims Stock Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

FIL Ltd cut its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,543,085 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 99,808 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in KBR were worth $84,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in KBR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in KBR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in KBR by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of KBR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at KBR

In other KBR news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 119,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total transaction of $7,338,405.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 669,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,988,603.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $31,353.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,520 shares in the company, valued at $948,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 119,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total value of $7,338,405.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 669,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,988,603.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,369 shares of company stock worth $8,583,359. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KBR. TheStreet downgraded KBR from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on KBR from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on KBR in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on KBR from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on KBR from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, KBR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.43.

KBR Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $61.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $65.87.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 24.94% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. KBR’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -58.06%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

