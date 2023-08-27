Financial Survey: P3 Health Partners (PIII) & Its Competitors

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) is one of 33 public companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare P3 Health Partners to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for P3 Health Partners and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score P3 Health Partners 0 1 0 0 2.00 P3 Health Partners Competitors 10 159 309 0 2.63

As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 2,725.86%. Given P3 Health Partners’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe P3 Health Partners has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio P3 Health Partners $1.05 billion -$270.13 million 0.00 P3 Health Partners Competitors $1.59 billion -$97.03 million 20.68

This table compares P3 Health Partners and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

P3 Health Partners’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than P3 Health Partners. P3 Health Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

P3 Health Partners has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, P3 Health Partners’ rivals have a beta of 1.45, meaning that their average stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.9% of P3 Health Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.8% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of P3 Health Partners shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares P3 Health Partners and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets P3 Health Partners -10.92% -2,471.27% 33.63% P3 Health Partners Competitors -153.99% -217.60% -19.86%

Summary

P3 Health Partners rivals beat P3 Health Partners on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

P3 Health Partners Company Profile

P3 Health Partners Inc., a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

