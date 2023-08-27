First Long Island Investors LLC Cuts Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

First Long Island Investors LLC cut its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up about 2.4% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $23,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 205.0% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UPS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.54.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS traded up $1.87 on Friday, reaching $168.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,506,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,181,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $205.70.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

