First Long Island Investors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

First Long Island Investors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,883 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,687 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 3.2% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $31,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,625 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,026 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $12,228,000. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,683 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,600 shares of company stock valued at $13,828,767. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 1.3 %

Visa stock traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $242.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,541,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,563,510. The firm has a market cap of $451.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $245.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $237.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.04.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.95.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

