First Long Island Investors LLC Purchases New Shares in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

First Long Island Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 61,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,778,000. Parker-Hannifin accounts for approximately 2.1% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $519,286,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 55.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,208,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,078,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,583 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,273.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 524,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,587,000 after purchasing an additional 486,163 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth about $104,039,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,171,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,891,000 after purchasing an additional 308,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total value of $859,432.95. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,512.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total transaction of $859,432.95. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,512.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 1,487 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.28, for a total transaction of $630,904.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,072.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,418 shares of company stock valued at $4,104,307. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PH traded up $6.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $403.21. 596,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,488. The firm has a market cap of $51.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $235.69 and a twelve month high of $428.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $397.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on PH shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $395.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $436.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $383.00 to $446.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.57.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

