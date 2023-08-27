First Long Island Investors LLC Sells 5,012 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

First Long Island Investors LLC reduced its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,012 shares during the quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC owned about 0.18% of Williams-Sonoma worth $14,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 535.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.65.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WSM traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,523,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,316. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.22 and a 12-month high of $167.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.17.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 64.43% and a net margin of 11.68%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total value of $201,804.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Articles

