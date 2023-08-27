First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Sold by Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC

Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FV. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,374,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,837,000 after buying an additional 584,185 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,004,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,430,000 after buying an additional 774,581 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,305,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,002,000 after buying an additional 243,838 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,208,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,643,000 after buying an additional 187,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,910,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,911,000 after buying an additional 336,031 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FV traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,185. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.97 and a 200-day moving average of $45.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $49.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0451 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

