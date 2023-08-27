First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR) Short Interest Up 100.0% in August

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVR. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,563,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF by 1,004.7% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $945,000.

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF Price Performance

Shares of ARVR stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $29.69. 268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676. The company has a market cap of $1.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of -1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.29 and a 200-day moving average of $29.54. First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF has a one year low of $21.78 and a one year high of $33.17.

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.0134 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%.

The First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (ARVR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Metaverse index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of stocks, spanning a broad range of industries globally, that are involved in business activities associated with the Metaverse. ARVR was launched on Apr 19, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

