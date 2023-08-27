First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) Short Interest Up 416.9% in August

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,000 shares, an increase of 416.9% from the July 31st total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 1,084.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,849 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 1,104.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 9,927 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 12,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLN traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.38. 1,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,140. The firm has a market cap of $96.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.52. First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $15.29 and a 1 year high of $20.14.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

About First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.5198 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.73%. This is a boost from First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (FLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Latin America index. The fund tracks an index of Latin American firms screened based on a proprietary methodology, using various factors and weighted in tiers. FLN was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.