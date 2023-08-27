First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Bought by Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC

Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,965 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers accounts for approximately 2.9% of Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RDVY. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 738.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.91. The company had a trading volume of 590,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,793. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.86 and its 200-day moving average is $45.91. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a fifty-two week low of $38.34 and a fifty-two week high of $49.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.3021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

