First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Short Interest Down 38.6% in August

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, a decline of 38.6% from the July 31st total of 88,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 40.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 45.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 29,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 20.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 8.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 801,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,217,000 after purchasing an additional 60,002 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TDIV stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.56. The stock had a trading volume of 145,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,260. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a 12 month low of $41.61 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.24.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Increases Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2627 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

