FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

FCFS has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FirstCash from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstCash presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $112.00.

Get FirstCash alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FirstCash

FirstCash Price Performance

FCFS opened at $89.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.18. FirstCash has a twelve month low of $72.45 and a twelve month high of $105.68.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $750.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.44 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 13.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FirstCash will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

FirstCash Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is presently 28.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FirstCash

In other FirstCash news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 1,439 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total transaction of $141,137.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,020,304 shares in the company, valued at $688,551,416.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 121,222 shares of company stock worth $12,066,325 over the last three months. 18.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstCash

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in FirstCash by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in FirstCash by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in FirstCash during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in FirstCash during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FirstCash

(Get Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.