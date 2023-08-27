Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE FSI opened at $2.64 on Thursday. Flexible Solutions International has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $3.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.84 million, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.69.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 15.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Flexible Solutions International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 17,647 shares of Flexible Solutions International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $46,764.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,394,131 shares in the company, valued at $11,644,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,133 shares of company stock worth $97,488. Company insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 123,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 11,006 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. 9.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

