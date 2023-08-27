FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) Short Interest Update

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 68.4% from the July 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Stock Up 1.4 %

FLYLF traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,901. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.67.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Company Profile

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. provides real-time communications with aircrafts for the aerospace industry. It offers AFIRS, an automated flight information reporting system that is an aircraft satcom/interface device, which enables cockpit voice communications, real-time aircraft state analysis, and the transmission of aircraft data while inflight; TAMDAR, a tropospheric airborne meteorological data reporting system that deliver airborne weather and humidity data in real-time; FLYHT-WVSS-II, a mounted aircraft sensor that detects and reports water vapour; AFIRS Edge, provides AID functions to supply aircraft's data to the flight deck for EFB applications; FleetWatch, offers configurable fleet situational awareness platform; FuelSense, provides insight to an airline's management and usage of fuel; and ClearPort, a clear view into the status of an aircraft.

