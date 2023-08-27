FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) Short Interest Update

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 68.4% from the July 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Stock Up 1.4 %
FLYLF traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,901. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.67.
FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than FLYHT Aerospace Solutions
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLYHT Aerospace Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.