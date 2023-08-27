Fmr LLC Boosts Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 932,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,881 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.86% of W.W. Grainger worth $642,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 565.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 65,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,591,000 after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

GWW stock opened at $714.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $743.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $699.22. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $483.19 and a one year high of $811.60.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.96 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 60.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.44%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GWW. UBS Group downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $815.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $775.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $743.38.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

