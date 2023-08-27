Fmr LLC Buys 611,395 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,513,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 611,395 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $665,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,404,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $40,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

BABA stock opened at $89.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $230.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.68. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $121.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.46 and a 200-day moving average of $90.35.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.59 by $2.78. The company had revenue of $234.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.75 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. HSBC upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $131.00 to $142.00 in a report on Sunday, August 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.64.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

