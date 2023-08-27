Fmr LLC Decreases Stock Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Fmr LLC lessened its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,335,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,289 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $632,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RACE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,547,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ferrari by 176.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,548,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,470,000 after buying an additional 988,830 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ferrari by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,242,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,168,000 after buying an additional 151,938 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Ferrari by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 362,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,443,000 after buying an additional 141,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in Ferrari by 210.9% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 68,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,504,000 after buying an additional 129,882 shares during the last quarter.

Ferrari Stock Performance

RACE stock opened at $311.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $176.82 and a 12-month high of $329.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $315.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.70% and a net margin of 19.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RACE. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Ferrari from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ferrari from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrari has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.66.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

