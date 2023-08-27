Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $502.12

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 502.12 ($6.41) and traded as high as GBX 550 ($7.02). Focusrite shares last traded at GBX 550 ($7.02), with a volume of 11,182 shares.
Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Focusrite from GBX 1,100 ($14.03) to GBX 700 ($8.93) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 19th.
Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, and Sequential segments. The company provides audio interface and other products for musicians under the Focusrite and Focusrite Pro brands; and products that are used in the creation of electronic music using synthesizers, grooveboxes, controllers, and software and apps under the Novation and Ampify brands.
