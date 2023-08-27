Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $502.12

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 502.12 ($6.41) and traded as high as GBX 550 ($7.02). Focusrite shares last traded at GBX 550 ($7.02), with a volume of 11,182 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Focusrite from GBX 1,100 ($14.03) to GBX 700 ($8.93) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 19th.

Get Focusrite alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Focusrite

Focusrite Trading Up 1.9 %

Focusrite Company Profile

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 502.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 565.26. The firm has a market cap of £325.66 million, a P/E ratio of 1,617.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

(Get Free Report)

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, and Sequential segments. The company provides audio interface and other products for musicians under the Focusrite and Focusrite Pro brands; and products that are used in the creation of electronic music using synthesizers, grooveboxes, controllers, and software and apps under the Novation and Ampify brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Focusrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focusrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.