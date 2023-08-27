Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FL. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Foot Locker from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Foot Locker from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.83.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Foot Locker

Foot Locker Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $17.21 on Thursday. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $47.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.36 and a 200-day moving average of $33.70.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.30%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.90%.

Institutional Trading of Foot Locker

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 4.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 19,012 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 10.3% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,139 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,540,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 340,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $9,227,000 after acquiring an additional 171,608 shares in the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.