Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Bank OZK

Bank OZK cut its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,659 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Fortinet makes up approximately 2.4% of Bank OZK’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bank OZK’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 5.2% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 6.1% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 64.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTNT traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.81. 4,241,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,311,027. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.67. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 698.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Fortinet from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Fortinet from $86.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortinet in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Fortinet from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.42.

In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $591,029.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,019,547.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $1,457,937.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,351.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $591,029.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,019,547.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,218 shares of company stock worth $4,429,412. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

