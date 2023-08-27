Frax Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.65 Million (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. Frax has a total market capitalization of $805.58 million and approximately $3.65 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003834 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Frax has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Frax Profile

Frax’s genesis date was December 20th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,044,853,133 tokens and its circulating supply is 806,723,780 tokens. Frax’s official website is frax.finance. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frax

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax (FRAX) is a stablecoin with a fractional-algorithmic stability mechanism. The open-source Frax protocol offers scalability, decentralization, and on-chain transactions. It addresses issues in existing stablecoin protocols by combining collateralization and algorithmic design. Frax stablecoin (FRAX) is the liquidity pool token, redeemable for traditional currency, while Frax Shares (FXS) serves as the governance token. The protocol accepts various collateral types and promotes stability. Sam Kazemian, with support from Stephen Moore, founded Frax in 2019.”

