Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) Stock Holdings Boosted by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lifted its position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,950,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,286,070 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 1.26% of Full Truck Alliance worth $106,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YMM. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 23.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Full Truck Alliance by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 139,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 7,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.22% of the company’s stock.

Full Truck Alliance Trading Down 2.5 %

YMM stock opened at $6.66 on Friday. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $4.58 and a one year high of $10.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 0.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Full Truck Alliance Profile

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

