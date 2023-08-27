FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTII) Shares Bought by Kim LLC

Kim LLC increased its holdings in FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTII – Free Report) by 221.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 321,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221,407 shares during the period. Kim LLC’s holdings in FutureTech II Acquisition were worth $3,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTII. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FutureTech II Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $627,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FutureTech II Acquisition by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 32,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 20,228 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FutureTech II Acquisition by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 583,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 262,324 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FutureTech II Acquisition by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 960,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FutureTech II Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Get FutureTech II Acquisition alerts:

FutureTech II Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

FTII stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.82. The stock had a trading volume of 7,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,464. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.58. FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $12.12.

About FutureTech II Acquisition

FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire and manage a business in the technology industry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FutureTech II Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureTech II Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.