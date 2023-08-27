FY2023 EPS Estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (CVE:NOU) Cut by HC Wainwright

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (CVE:NOU – Free Report) – HC Wainwright cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now expects that the company will earn ($0.90) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.80). The consensus estimate for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share.

Separately, Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a C$8.50 price target on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in a report on Monday, May 8th.

CVE:NOU opened at C$3.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.85. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a 12-month low of C$3.46 and a 12-month high of C$9.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$213.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.67.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's holds interest in the Matawinie Mine Project and the Battery Material Plant project situated in the Montreal, Quebec.

