Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Short Interest Up 70.4% in August

Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,000 shares, a growth of 70.4% from the July 31st total of 75,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Gambling.com Group from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Gambling.com Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Gambling.com Group in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on Gambling.com Group from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Gambling.com Group in a report on Friday, May 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Gambling.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAMB. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Gambling.com Group by 348.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gambling.com Group by 317,600.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 14.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GAMB stock opened at $14.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Gambling.com Group has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $14.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.10 million, a P/E ratio of 118.17 and a beta of 1.44.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Bookies.com, RotoWire.com, and BonusFinder.com.

