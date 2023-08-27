Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Short Interest Up 70.4% in August

Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,000 shares, a growth of 70.4% from the July 31st total of 75,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Gambling.com Group from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Gambling.com Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Gambling.com Group in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on Gambling.com Group from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Gambling.com Group in a report on Friday, May 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Gambling.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.13.
Shares of GAMB stock opened at $14.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Gambling.com Group has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $14.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.10 million, a P/E ratio of 118.17 and a beta of 1.44.
Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Bookies.com, RotoWire.com, and BonusFinder.com.
