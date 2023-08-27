General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC lessened its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 57.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,101 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at $177,373,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,716 over the last 90 days. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
General Dynamics Price Performance
General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
General Dynamics Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.35%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.38.
General Dynamics Profile
General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.
