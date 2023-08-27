Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Short Interest Up 734.8% in August

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a growth of 734.8% from the July 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on GNGBY. Morgan Stanley cut Getinge AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. DNB Markets cut Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Handelsbanken upgraded Getinge AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.50.

Shares of GNGBY opened at $16.96 on Friday. Getinge AB has a 52 week low of $15.87 and a 52 week high of $26.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.69 and a 200-day moving average of $21.38.

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Getinge AB (publ) had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $682.01 million for the quarter.

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, bioreactors, bioprocess control systems, bioprocess software, biobundles, bioprocess analytics, and perfusion systems; monitoring systems, anesthesia machines, beating heart stabilizers and positioners, axius blower mister and coronary shunts, proximal seal systems, ceiling supply units, connected devices, cleaning and disinfection products, packaging and sealing solutions, monitors and indicators, and SteriTec products.

