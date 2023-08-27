Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) Shares Sold by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 163,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 39,050 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 170.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 41,576 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter worth about $600,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,353,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 155,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 27,310 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RYLD opened at $17.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.17. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $17.17 and a 52-week high of $20.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.77.

