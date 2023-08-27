Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Globant from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Globant from $207.00 to $205.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $198.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $215.85.

Get Globant alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GLOB

Globant Trading Up 2.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Globant stock opened at $190.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.48 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.90. Globant has a 1-year low of $135.40 and a 1-year high of $232.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Globant by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Globant by 1,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.