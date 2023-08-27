GoodHaven Capital Management LLC Has $1.69 Million Position in Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD)

GoodHaven Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Guild accounts for approximately 1.1% of GoodHaven Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Guild worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Guild in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guild during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Guild by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Guild during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Guild during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Guild alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edward Bryant, Jr. sold 8,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $88,805.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,313.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Guild Stock Performance

Shares of GHLD stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.06. 4,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,507. Guild Holdings has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $13.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.21.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. Guild had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $236.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.86 million. Research analysts predict that Guild Holdings will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guild Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Guild from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on GHLD

Guild Company Profile

(Free Report)

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.