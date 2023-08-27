GoodHaven Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

GoodHaven Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,594 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Devon Energy makes up 5.2% of GoodHaven Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $8,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $299,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $586,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 29,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 479,347 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,260,000 after purchasing an additional 70,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 11,077 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

DVN traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.43. 10,108,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,845,764. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.09. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $78.82. The stock has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

DVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.16.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

