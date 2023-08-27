Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF) Short Interest Update

Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 299,800 shares, an increase of 54.7% from the July 31st total of 193,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 599.6 days.
Grupo Herdez Stock Performance
Shares of GUZOF remained flat at C$2.70 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.56. Grupo Herdez has a 1-year low of C$1.47 and a 1-year high of C$2.86.
About Grupo Herdez
