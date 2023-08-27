Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Hammerhead Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Hammerhead Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a sector perform rating for the company.

Get Hammerhead Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Hammerhead Energy

Hammerhead Energy Price Performance

HHRS stock opened at $12.81 on Wednesday. Hammerhead Energy has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $39.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $127.37 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HHRS. Riverstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hammerhead Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $606,714,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hammerhead Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $5,560,000. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in Hammerhead Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,241,000. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hammerhead Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $929,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in Hammerhead Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $371,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hammerhead Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hammerhead Energy Inc operates as an oil and gas company that develops multi-zone liquids-rich oil and gas properties in the Alberta Montney. The company was formerly known as Canadian International Oil Corp. and changed its name to Hammerhead Resources Inc in July 2017. Hammerhead Energy Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerhead Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerhead Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.